Dozens of inmates test positive for coronavirus at South Bay Correctional Facility

Hundreds of inmates at the South Bay Correctional Facility in the Glades are under medical quarantine after a sharp spike in coronavirus cases.
Dozens of inmates and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The correctional facility has nearly 1,950 prisoners, and WPTV has learned from the Florida Department of Corrections that 872 of those inmates are now in medical quarantine. 14 have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"A lot of residents work at that correctional facility. They leave there and they go home to their families to their loved ones," said Palm Beach County Commissoner Melissa McKinlay, who called the numbers disturbing.
The DOC also said 36 staff members at South Bay tested positive for COVID-19, the highest number in any facility in the state.
On Wednesday, McKinlay called for a Department of Health strike team to be sent in.
"Try to trace where the source of the infection, test the other inmates and other personnel, put protocols in place to make sure the virus doesn't spread," said McKinlay.
South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles said he heard rumors of the outbreak, but only learned the facts after speaking with the assistant warden.
"He expressed to me that they are wearing masks and gloves to make sure everyone is safe. Also, they're doing a temperature check as well," said Kyles.
South Bay is a private state prison run by the GEO Group, which us based in Boca Raton.
McKinlay sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday saying she's concerned "the outbreak is beyond the capacity of the GEO Group to manage."
"When you have an area of such high concentration, you're starting to see the numbers in the Glades communities creep up a little bit," said McKinlay.
A spokesperson for the GEO Group released this statement to WPTV:
Scripps Only Content 2020