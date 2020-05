Dozens of inmates test positive for coronavirus at South Bay Correctional Facility

"As of April 30th, thirty-six employees at the South Bay Correctional & Rehabilitation Facility have tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Thirty-sixof the employees who tested positive are currently at home on self-quarantine with pay, while one of the employees has fully recovered and returned to work after meeting return-to-work guidelines for essential workers issued by the CDC.Consistent with protocol, we are working with the State Health Department to identify any other staff members who may have had contact with the employees who tested positive and will issue self-quarantine guidance to those employees if necessary. At this time, any inmates who may have had exposure to the employees who tested positive will be placed in medical isolation, consistent with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to allow for medical staff to monitor their health and wellbeing.We have issued a statement on our website on the steps we have taken at our facilities to address the risk of COVID-19 (see www.geogroup.com/COVID19 ). The health and safety of all those in our care and our employees is our utmost priority and we will continue to coordinate closely with the State of Florida and the local health department to ensure their health and safety."