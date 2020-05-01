Dr. Dre meets Dr. Seuss in hilarious video series

Some go stir crazy during self-quarantine. Others become viral sensations.
The latter just happened to Wisconsin-based actor and comedian Wes Tank, whose mashups of two acclaimed lyrical "doctors" has gained national attention.
He's been rapping beloved children's books authored by Dr. Seuss to the beats of Dr. Dre on his YouTube page .
His series started about a month ago with Dr. Seuss' 1965 book "Fox in Socks," which he paired with Dr. Dre's 1999 song "What's the Difference," featuring Eminem and Xzibit, and "Let Me Ride" from his 1992 album, "The Chronic."
Tank's introduction to the world was simple: "Hi, I'm Wes, and today I'll be rapping 'Fox in Socks.'"
That video racked up more than 2.7 million viewers since it dropped on March 29.
Tank has since posted five others, including the 1960 classic "Green Eggs and Ham" -- to the tune of Dr. Dre's 1999 song "Forget About Dre" with Eminem -- and the 1957 book "The Cat in the Hat" -- to the tune of 1992's "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang."
So just chill, 'til the next episode.
