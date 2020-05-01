Gov. DeSantis to talk coronavirus in Jacksonville, Pensacola

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Just days before Florida begins to reopen operations, Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a pair of stops across the state on Friday.
The governor is scheduled to hold news conferences at Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville at 11 a.m., as well as a coronavirus testing site at the University of West Florida in Pensacola at 2 p.m.
On Monday, Phase One of Florida's reopening plan will go into effect. However, it will not include Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties at first because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in those areas.
The rest of the state will follow these guidelines:
- Schools continue distance learning until further notice
- Visits to senior living facilities are prohibited
- Elective surgeries can resume
- Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with 6-foot space between tables and indoor seating at 25 percent capacity
- Large venues like movie theaters will remain closed
- Retail can operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity
- No change for bars, gyms, and personal services such as hair dressers (they will remain closed until further notice)
- Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside the home
- All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others
- Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing
- Face masks are recommended for all those in face-to-face interactions and where you can't social distance
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 33,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 1,268 deaths.
