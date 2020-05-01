Gov. DeSantis to talk coronavirus in Jacksonville, Pensacola

Just days before Florida begins to reopen operations, Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a pair of stops across the state on Friday.
May 1, 2020

The governor is scheduled to hold news conferences at Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville at 11 a.m., as well as a coronavirus testing site at the University of West Florida in Pensacola at 2 p.m.

On Monday, Phase One of Florida's reopening plan will go into effect. However, it will not include Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties at first because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in those areas.

The rest of the state will follow these guidelines:

  • Schools continue distance learning until further notice
  • Visits to senior living facilities are prohibited
  • Elective surgeries can resume
  • Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with 6-foot space between tables and indoor seating at 25 percent capacity
  • Large venues like movie theaters will remain closed
  • Retail can operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity
  • No change for bars, gyms, and personal services such as hair dressers (they will remain closed until further notice)
  • Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside the home
  • All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others
  • Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing
  • Face masks are recommended for all those in face-to-face interactions and where you can't social distance

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 33,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 1,268 deaths.

