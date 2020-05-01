Hooters gives out free meals to doctors, nurses at Boca Raton hospital

Employees at Boca Raton Regional Hospital were treated to meals from Hooters on Wednesday.
Chris Torelli, managing partner of the Boca Raton Hooters, coordinated a tag-team effort with some fellow University of Central Florida alumni to give meals to doctors and nurses.
Torelli and college friends Paul Fermo, Todd Guiley and Mike Hinn provided 25 meals to a coronavirus unit during their shift.
"We are grateful to have these heroes of the hospital in our community," Torelli said. "We feel it is an important part of keeping our roots in the Boca Raton community and supporting those who risk their lives every day."
Scripps Only Content 2020