Law firm files lawsuit against DeSantis, Dept. of Economic Opportunity

A Florida law firm filed a lawsuit this week against Gov. DeSantis and the state's Department of Economic Opportunity regarding the beleaguered unemployment system and impact on workers.
Tallahassee-based Kitchen Law Firm filed the lawsuit Wednesday and names eight plaintiffs on behalf of others affected.
The lawsuit cites the long wait times workers have faced filing for benefits during the downturn in the economy.
In the suit, it says that one plaintiff, Richard Walls was unable to contact anyone at the DEO for 31 days to file for unemployment benefits.
"From March 23, 2020, to date, April 23, 2020 ... Plaintiff Walls has been unable to make contact with anyone employed with Defendant DEO to obtain unemployment compensation benefits. The unemployment site to obtain these benefits is all but unusable and Plaintiff Walls status has been “pending” since March 25, 2020. He has, at times, been able to log onto the unemployment compensation website, however, his efforts have resulted in the site displaying various error messages. One of the error messages directed Plaintiff Walls to call a number, which when called, stated that all lines were busy. There was no message service or call back service. The system then hung up," according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs named in the suit live in various places across the state, holding a variety of jobs including: a restaurant worker, real estate agent, chef and photographer.
"Plaintiffs, and all others similarly situated numbering in the thousands, were unable to obtain access to the unemployment system to apply for benefits and even after gaining said access, were diverted to another site or have been unable to obtain RA/unemployment compensation benefits rightfully due to them," according to the lawsuit.
The law firm is seeking emergency relief for the plaintiffs, and others affected, along with "compensatory damages and economic loss."
The suit names the governor citing that he "is ultimately responsible for ensuring that the unemployment compensation system in the State of Florida works and is accessible to citizens."
The DEO is not commenting on the lawsuit.
Below is the full lawsuit filed this week in Tallahassee:
