LIVE AT 11 A.M.: West Palm Beach news conference

LIVE COVERAGE BELOW AT 11 A.M.
The city of West Palm Beach has scheduled a news conference Friday morning on the latest regarding the coronavirus.
The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.
The mayor said he will announce policy updates and address topics such as access to recovery and assistance resources for residents and business owners, mobile COVID-19 testing in West Palm Beach and the future reopening of the city.
Commission President Kelly Shoaf, Commissioner Joe Peduzzi and Commissioner Christy Fox are also scheduled to share updates about new initiatives resulting from the city’s COVID-19 response unit -- the first of its kind in Florida.
