Loved one in a care facility? Here's how to stay connected

“I think giving permission for it to be a little awkward and being OK with a little bit of the awkwardness when we might be talking over each other a little bit. I’ve learned with my own team to pause a little bit more for a response. Be OK with a little bit of silence. Make sure my connections are really good, because that’s the most distracting thing is not being connected. And you know, with Zoom and all of these different technologies, the connections themselves can get frustrating.”