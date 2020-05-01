PBSO: Deputies searching for missing, possibly endangered boy 12-year-old

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing 12-year-old they say is possibly endangered.
Andres Miguens was last seen Friday at 4:15 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.
Andres is described as 5' 01," weighing 133 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, black basketball shorts, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about Andres' whereabouts is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or 911.
