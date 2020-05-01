5 people injured in I-95 rollover in Palm Beach Gardens

May 1, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 2:58 PM

At least three children were taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens, authorities say.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a blue minivan flipped over multiple times in the northbound lanes of I-95 at Northlake Boulevard.

Five people in the minivan, including two adults and three children, were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center as trauma alerts, a spokesperson for FHP said. Their conditions are unknown.

At this hour, three northbound lanes of I-95 are open.

No other details, including what caused the rollover wreck, have been released.

Scripps Only Content 2020