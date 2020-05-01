School district celebrates students with pep rally

A celebration of school in a brand new way. Students, teachers, and parents helped put on a pep rally with a twist in Indian River County.
"I think it's really cool for all the teachers to get to see their students one last time," Abby Ratliff said.
Every school and their teachers gathered outside and around Indian River Mall for the districts "Drive By and Say Hi" pep rally.
Hundreds of cars drove around the mall. It didn't take away from the fun that everyone stayed in their vehicles. People had signs on their cars, people hanging out of the window and teachers, like Mistry Harp, who looked a little taped up, simply had fun.
"I miss my kids, I miss the school, I miss my co-workers and I'm just excited to be here. I thought I was going to tape things to my car but it's on my legs instead," Harp said.
Since school was abruptly canceled this was a way for graduating seniors and their teachers to reconnect one more time before they move on in life.
"This is absolutely amazing. We are so proud of the community for doing this for us," senior Alexis Wright said.
This must be an amazing place to live when the community gets together to celebrate its students.
"I'm thinking this is awesome and what a wonderful place that we live. Vero Beach is awesome," School board member Teri Barenborg said.
