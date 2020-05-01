Sign language interpreters become critical during times of crisis

“If I grit my teeth and I look back and forth, can you tell that I’m driving, and I’m looking for something now? If I modify this same sign and I stick my tongue out, this now means I’m driving carelessly. And if I drive in a circle and do that, it means that I’m driving aimlessly. When you modify a sign using your tongue out, it gets across those ideas of careless, aimless, directionless. ASL has hundreds if not thousands of those kinds of expressions. The way you tilt your head, the way you move your eyebrows, wrinkling your nose. What you do with your teeth, your lips, your tongue. Shifting your body, it’s all really an intricate part of sign language grammar, and to deaf people, it’s very natural,” he explained.