Tips for easing children out of quarantine

Several states have already started loosening their stay-at-home restrictions, and by the end of next week, more than half of the country will start to reopen.
"This is a global pandemic. Things are going to be different as we move back out of quarantine and into society," said Children's Hospital Colorado psychologist Laura Anthony.
These past few weeks have been hard on most Americans. As we start thinking about what the future might look like, Anthony says we could be seeing some changes in our children’s behavior.
"Most of us parents are seeing signs of stress or sadness or grief or frustration, disappointment in our kids, and we need to really be OK with letting them feel those things, just like we need to be okay with ourselves feeling those things," said Anthony.
Anthony says it’s important to share our feelings with our children. It's best to explain to them what the next few weeks might hold like having to wear masks, staying 6 feet apart, and whatever other recommendations the CDC makes.
"Our kids are going to feel more in control when they know what they can do as they’re kind of coming back out into society,” said Anthony. “It’s good for the rest of us, too. And it’s OK to say the reasons why we need to do those things.”
She also says it’s important to try to lessen the stress we put on ourselves as parents working from home and helping with school work.
"We’re all just doing the best we can, and I think parents should not feel guilty, offer themselves a little bit of kindness, and a little bit of grace,” she said. “You’re not in this alone.We’re all struggling, and all you can do is the best you can. That’s all any of us can do is the best we can.”
It is important to pay attention if your child feels overwhelmed to the point where they can’t function. That’s when you need to seek help from a professional.
Scripps Only Content 2020