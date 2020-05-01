West Palm Beach chef offers fast-and-easy recipes

Cook like an executive chef with help from Chef Eduardo Ruberte from Canopy by Hilton.
The new hotel was set to open in March in downtown West Palm Beach, but the coronavirus delayed the grand opening until the end of May.
This has not stopped Executive Chef Ruberte from shining in the kitchen.
Ruberte is using this time to create simple but delicious meals that you can cook at home with items easily found at the grocery store.
Savory and unique dishes like barbecue pork sliders and Asian turkey meatballs are a couple of the recipes available.
Ruberte is posting the recipes on the Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach Facebook page.
