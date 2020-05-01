Will Martin Co. reopen? Leaders deciding COVID-19 response

Friday morning, Martin County leaders will meet to discuss the next steps in the county’s COVID-19 response.
County commissioners will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. at the Blake Library.
The county says staff is reviewing the state guidelines Governor Ron DeSantis laid out earlier this week and will make decisions in the best interest of Martin County residents.
The county can decide whether or not to participate in the governor’s phase one reopening plan, which includes allowing retail shops to open with 25 percent capacity.
Restaurants can also do outdoor seating with social distancing, and indoor seating with 25 percent capacity in phase one.
Gyms, salons and movie theaters will remain closed.
St. Lucie and Okeechobee Counties say they will participate in the governor’s plan. Indian River County leaders have not made an announcement on the issue.
Counties can have tighter restrictions than what the governor lays out, but cannot be more lenient.
Martin County leaders are also expected to discuss whether to reopen beaches. Earlier this week, St. Lucie and Indian River County beaches opened to the public with restrictions.
Palm Beach County beaches remain closed. Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties are not included in phase one of the the governor’s plan.
