Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION-DETENTION
Judge orders release of migrants in Florida as virus measure
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has ordered authorities to release hundreds of immigrants from three Florida detention centers to prevent a wider spread of the coronavirus. U.S. District Court Judge Marcia Cooke says the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must submit a report Sunday with steps to bring down the centers population from 1,400 to about 350. The judge issued the order late Thursday. It is the latest issued by a federal judge instructing the release of immigrants. ICE says seven detainees at the Krome Detention Center in Miami have tested positive. At least eight staff members have been infected.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida to reopen state parks as governor bashes critics
Florida is about to reopen state parks. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that parks will reopen on Monday. He said there is a low risk of transmitting the coronavirus during outdoor activity if people practice social distancing. He also said the exercise will be good for Floridians' health. DeSantis made his announcement in Jacksonville and lashed out at critics who mocked the state when Mayor Lenny Curry reopened beaches in the area two weeks ago. Florida has had nearly 35,000 confirmed cases of the virus, resulting in more than 1,300 deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEQUAL BEACHES
Shore towns cite virus to keep outsiders off their beaches
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — As they reopen beaches during the coronavirus outbreak, some shore towns from Maine to Florida are only letting local residents onto the sand. The idea is to gradually reopen the beaches to see how crowds adhere to social distancing rules, and then consider whether the general public should be allowed. But on Friday, New Jersey's governor shot down such plans being used by at least four towns at the Jersey shore, saying public beaches must be open to the entire public. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra says doing so would force the virus into areas like his town where it is not nearly as prevalent.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FACE MASK WARNINGS
Miami Beach issues face mask warnings 1st day back in parks
MIAMI BEACH (AP) — Miami Beach officials say it was a rough first day back in the parks after the coronavirus shutdown because some people refused to follow the rules. Police issued 652 warnings Wednesday to people who weren't wearing face masks, had to remove 145 people from parks after closing time and issued 23 social distancing warnings. City Manager Jimmy Morales says if people don't follow the rules the city may have to shut certain areas down again. Mayor Dan Gelber says violators are endangering other people and should treat the orders seriously.
AP-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-DEA THEFTS
AP: DEA agent accused of stealing PPE from agency warehouse
MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a telecommunications specialist are accused of stealing personal protective equipment, toilet paper and other supplies from an agency warehouse in Florida amid shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to law enforcement officials familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. While the officials were not clear how much was taken or what the men intended to do with the supplies, the incident was serious enough that both were suspended and the agent was asked to hand over his gun pending an internal review.
AP-US-SCI-ASTRONAUTS-HOME-LAUNCH
NASA begs spectators for astronaut launch: Please stay home!
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA and SpaceX are urging spectators to stay home for the first home launch of astronauts in nearly a decade because of the coronavirus pandemic. Top officials warned the public Friday against traveling to Florida for this month's launch of two NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX rocket. It will be the first launch of astronauts from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in nine years, and the first anywhere by a private company. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says it saddens him to keep spectators away, but the priority is to keep everyone safe. He said hundreds of thousands of people used to descend on the area to watch space shuttle launches.
GUN THEFT ARRESTS
11 arrested in Georgia for stealing guns from Florida store
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A total of 11 Georgia residents have been arrested for stealing dozens of guns from a store in Florida’s capital city. They include seven men charged as adults plus four charged as juveniles. Police are looking for two more suspects, Thomasville police Lt. Toby Knifer tells the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. Gavin Ivey of Whigham, Georgia, was arrested Monday in Thomas County and taken to Albany, where he’s charged with murder in a weekend shooting. Knifer says the investigation shows Ivey bought one of the 44 guns stolen from Kevin’s Guns and Sporting Goods in Tallahassee on April 22. Only one other gun has been recovered.
VEGAS GAMBLER-PRISON RELEASE
Famed Vegas gambler released from prison in COVID-19 program
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prominent Las Vegas professional gambler who was convicted in New York in a federal insider trading case linked to pro golfer Phil Mickelson and Dallas-based Dean Foods Co. has been released to home confinement in the San Diego area. Attorney Richard Wright said William “Billy” Walters was released from a federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida, under a prison coronavirus release program and arrived Friday in California. Walters is now 73. He was found guilty in 2017 of using information from the Dean Foods board chairman to amass millions of dollars in illegal profits during eight years of stock trades. Michelson was not criminally charged.
COCAINE COWBOYS-EARLY RELEASE
Not so fast: US against release of Colombian cocaine kingpin
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors oppose a bid for early prison release by former Medellin cocaine cartel kingpin Fabio Ochoa. They contend in court documents filed in Miami that his request far underplays the vast amount of drugs he helped smuggle into the U.S. over two decades. The lawyer for Ochoa argues that new retroactive sentencing guidelines should shave about five years from his 30-year prison sentence. Prosecutors say Ochoa was involved in much higher amounts of cocaine smuggling that warrant the full prison sentence. It was not clear Friday when a federal judge would rule on his request.
FATAL APARTMENT FIRE
Man dies in early morning apartment fire in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man died in an apartment fire in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out early Friday inside one of the apartments. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and found the man inside the apartment. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators don't know how the fire started. The man's name hasn't been released. No additional details were immediately available.