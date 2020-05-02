New coronavirus testing site opens in Riviera Beach

A new COVID-19 testing site arrived in Palm Beach County on Saturday.
The site opened in Riviera Beach at the Wells Recreation Center.
Medical safety personnel and volunteers assisted about 160 people.
“We know that access to testing has been challenging for our community. So we wanted to bring it to the community for the purposes of providing some information to allow for us to make good decisions based on actual data so we can reopen our government,” said Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans.
The is the city's second time testing in the community and Evans said they will look into possibly rolling out more testing sites in the future.
