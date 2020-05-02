West Palm Beach boy receives birthday surprise from PBSO

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies are on a call, driving to see 10-year-old Jaylen Luby.
It's Jaylen's birthday.
The community wanted to make it special for him.
Jaylen was pleasantly surprised.
"My family over there was saying and I was confused and starting seeing police and officers coming down the road, and I got this (holding up his gift)," he said.
He received a few gifts, one of them a set of speakers.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, 800 meals a day are delivered to people in various communities.
It's a joint effort with the Sheriff's Office and the county's Community Revitalization Office.
Leroy Rouse with the Gramercy Park Association said, "There's a need for people to be able to have the necessities and self-enjoyment of being home without having to be isolated and not being able to go to a restaurant.
They all helped to fill the need for those in need and a special birthday for a young boy. "I thought it was going to be like a lame party and me stuck at home, no fun and yet I see heroes driving down the road. it's just amazing," Jaylen said.
The meals are made possible thanks to Subculture Group and Troy's Barbecue and are delivered by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
