Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have declined to pick up the fifth-year option in running back Leonard Fournette’s rookie contract. The decision Friday was no surprise because the team tried to trade Fournette over the last month. Fournette is entering the final year of his deal and is due to make $4.17 million in 2020. He will count $8.64 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. The former LSU star is coming off a career year. He topped 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 15 games last season. But he's also proven to be a poor pro between fines, suspensions and off-the-field behavior.