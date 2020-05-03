Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida to reopen state parks as governor bashes critics
Florida is about to reopen state parks. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that parks will reopen on Monday. He said there is a low risk of transmitting the coronavirus during outdoor activity if people practice social distancing. He also said the exercise will be good for Floridians' health. DeSantis made his announcement in Jacksonville and lashed out at critics who mocked the state when Mayor Lenny Curry reopened beaches in the area two weeks ago. Florida has had nearly 35,000 confirmed cases of the virus, resulting in more than 1,300 deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Restaurants scramble to re-open in most of Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Officials in some Florida counties say a patchwork of state regulations makes it difficult to implement the new pandemic rules set by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Republican governor said restaurants in all but three counties can reopen their dining rooms Monday at just 25% capacity. Outside dining areas are limited only by social distancing guidelines. In some areas, businesses are asking local officials for expansion of outdoor seating. It’s all an attempt to drag Florida’s dismal economy back to what it was before the pandemic. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are excluded from the new rules because coronavirus cases are still surging there.
AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSE DENIED CONDO
Florida ICU nurse says condo won't rent to her, fears virus
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida nurse is filing an equal opportunity complaint alleging her condo rental application was denied because her ICU job brings her in contact with novel coronavirus patients. Jennifer Piraino says she was told her to pick up her application and the $100 money order for a background check. When she asked why, she was told she was rejected “just with everything going on.” She says the management company won't return her calls or emails. Greta Tremmel owns the Boca Raton unit. She organized a picket line outside the apartments Friday. Pointe Management Group and condo association president did not respond to requests for comment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-QUARANTINE-DISNEY ISLAND
Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies have arrested a man they say was living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it was a “tropical paradise.” Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Richard McGuire on Disney’s Discovery Island on Thursday. According to an arrest report, he said he’d been on the private island since Monday or Tuesday and had planned to camp there for a week. The 42-year-old said he didn’t know it was a restricted area, despite there being numerous “no trespassing" signs. He was charged with trespassing. Discovery Island had been the site of a zoological park before the island was closed to the public in 1999.
TEEN-ILLEGAL HANDGUN
Teen arrested with pot, weapon 'lost' in Florida 5 years ago
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teen was arrested and charged with drug and gun offenses after authorities found him with a small amount of marijuana and a handgun reported missing from Florida. The Hartford Courant reported that 19-year-old Wagner Vinicios Bastos De Souza was arrested on April 24 and charged with a half-dozen offenses, including carrying a pistol without a permit. According to the East Central Narcotics Task Force, officers received information he was selling marijuana and THC-infused products in Glastonbury and that he illegally carried a gun. Bastos De Souza was arrested and posted a $20,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear May 27 before a Manchester Superior Court judge. It is unclear if he has an attorney.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FISH DONATIONS
Sportfishing captain donates catch to Florida Keys residents
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Florida Keys sportfishing captain Mike Weinhofer hasn’t had charter clients since the new coronavirus closed the Keys to visitors in March, but he’s still fishing. Weinhofer has operated Key West Florida Fishing Charters for more than 30 years. In the past six weeks, he and his crew have caught, filleted and distributed about 624 bags in the Keys, where the tourism industry employs half of the workforce. The program has received assistance from some of Weinhofer’s past charter clients, who have sent fuel money for his boat. Other local charter captains and guides have donated additional fish for distribution.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEQUAL BEACHES
Shore towns cite virus to keep outsiders off their beaches
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — As they reopen beaches during the coronavirus outbreak, some shore towns from Maine to Florida are only letting local residents onto the sand. The idea is to gradually reopen the beaches to see how crowds adhere to social distancing rules, and then consider whether the general public should be allowed. But on Friday, New Jersey's governor shot down such plans being used by at least four towns at the Jersey shore, saying public beaches must be open to the entire public. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra says doing so would force the virus into areas like his town where it is not nearly as prevalent.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION-DETENTION
Judge orders release of migrants in Florida as virus measure
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has ordered authorities to release hundreds of immigrants from three Florida detention centers to prevent a wider spread of the coronavirus. U.S. District Court Judge Marcia Cooke says the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must submit a report Sunday with steps to bring down the centers population from 1,400 to about 350. The judge issued the order late Thursday. It is the latest issued by a federal judge instructing the release of immigrants. ICE says seven detainees at the Krome Detention Center in Miami have tested positive. At least eight staff members have been infected.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FACE MASK WARNINGS
Miami Beach issues face mask warnings 1st day back in parks
MIAMI BEACH (AP) — Miami Beach officials say it was a rough first day back in the parks after the coronavirus shutdown because some people refused to follow the rules. Police issued 652 warnings Wednesday to people who weren't wearing face masks, had to remove 145 people from parks after closing time and issued 23 social distancing warnings. City Manager Jimmy Morales says if people don't follow the rules the city may have to shut certain areas down again. Mayor Dan Gelber says violators are endangering other people and should treat the orders seriously.
AP-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-DEA THEFTS
AP: DEA agent accused of stealing PPE from agency warehouse
MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a telecommunications specialist are accused of stealing personal protective equipment, toilet paper and other supplies from an agency warehouse in Florida amid shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to law enforcement officials familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. While the officials were not clear how much was taken or what the men intended to do with the supplies, the incident was serious enough that both were suspended and the agent was asked to hand over his gun pending an internal review.