St. Lucie Co. restaurants prepare to reopen

Starting Monday, most counties throughout the sunshine state will move to phase one of the governor's re-opening plan. Part of the plan allows restaurants to offer indoor and outdoor seating.
The countdown is on at the popular Archie's Seabreeze Restaurant as employees look forward to reopening.
“Oh gosh we are jumping off the walls when people come we’re like it’s a human you know we’re so excited to have people,” said Suzanne Quitt, general manager of Archies Seabreeze.
Despite being closed for the past month, employees were able to stay on payroll. Since then they’ve all been serving up a labor of love, making renovations to the backyard patio, kitchen and deck.
"Everybody that works here has taken ownership of Archie's from the painting to gardening whatever your gifting is we’ve had people doing the deck," said Quitt.
In an effort to show some support to the community the restaurant is also bringing back its beloved specials.
"We understand people have been affected that haven’t been able to work so Tuesday’s we have 60 cent wings, we have karaoke Tuesday night we’re gonna start that this Tuesday. On Wednesdays we have $5 Archie burgers and $10 Papa Chubby Burgers," said Quitt.
The restaurant has also made changes to its seating arrangements to help keep customers safe and ensure social distancing practices.
"We measured our tables, we took tables out, all of our tables are 6 feet apart. We’ve closed down tables every other table so that we are in total compliance with the states requirements," said Quitt.
