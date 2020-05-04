Apply for a job and get a free pizza in St. Lucie County

The coronavirus pandemic continues to cause a financial burden for many families. A new program in St. Lucie County is being launched to help ease some stress and provide an opportunity for job seekers.
The program was created by local philanthropists Dr. Shamsher Singh and Scott Van Duzer. Duzer is the owner of Big Apple Pizza and Pasta in Ft. Pierce.
People looking for work will have the opportunity to apply for open positions with multiple employers and take home a free pizza.
Through the program, St. Lucie County residents can apply for a job with up to five local employers, get linked to a database for additional positions, update career skills and find out more about skill and career opportunities through CareerSource Research Coast.
Those wishing to take part in the program just need to stop by Big Apple Pizza at 2311 South 35th Street. It’s located just across the street from Indian River State College’s Main Campus. The program will run on May 9, May 10, May 16 and May 17 starting at 10 a.m.
“I always believe in giving back and you know these are hard times for everybody not just myself," Duzer said. “If we could help somebody find a good job and hand them a free pizza it’s a win-win for everybody.”
In addition to representatives from CareerSource Research Coast, hiring managers from St. Lucie County, A&G Concrete Pools, Inc., the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Expert Shutter Services, Inc., and Surfside Grill and Pizzeria will be on hand to conduct interviews.
For additional information, please contact Big Apple Pizza at 772.466.8303.
