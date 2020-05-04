Boynton Beach church opens free coronavirus testing site

A church in Boynton Beach has opened up their own coronavirus testing site free to the public.
On Monday, St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Boynton Beach hosted a drive-thru and walk-up testing site.
Pastor Jovan Davis said it is in the church’s DNA to help amid crisis.
“I believe that this is exactly what the church should be doing. This is a part of missionary. Ministry by definition is meeting the needs of people and right now, this is a need,” said Davis.
Testing is available at the church on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The testing side was made possible through a variety of partnerships including Genesis Community Health, Pathways Through Prosperity and Quantum Foundation.
Call (561) 732-2377 to schedule an appointment.
Click here if you would like to donate and support the church's effort.
