Boynton Beach church opens free coronavirus testing site

Boynton Beach church opens free coronavirus testing site
A church in Boynton Beach has opened up their own coronavirus testing site free to the public.
By Scott Sutton | May 4, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 2:52 PM

A church in Boynton Beach has opened up their own coronavirus testing site free to the public.

On Monday, St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Boynton Beach hosted a drive-thru and walk-up testing site.

Pastor Jovan Davis said it is in the church’s DNA to help amid crisis.

“I believe that this is exactly what the church should be doing. This is a part of missionary. Ministry by definition is meeting the needs of people and right now, this is a need,” said Davis.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | Open for Business

Testing is available at the church on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The testing side was made possible through a variety of partnerships including Genesis Community Health, Pathways Through Prosperity and Quantum Foundation.

Call (561) 732-2377 to schedule an appointment.

Click here if you would like to donate and support the church's effort.

Scripps Only Content 2020