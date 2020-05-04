Christ Fellowship purchases groceries for first responders

A Palm Beach County church is spreading joy and giving thanks to first responders and seniors in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
Since the pandemic hit Florida, Christ Fellowship said it has been focusing on helping four populations: the food insecure, single parents, the elderly and medical professionals.
In April, they started a campaign where church members surprise people at stores and pay their grocery bill.
Christ Fellowship showed up to four different Publix grocery stores during designated shopping hours for first responders and seniors, surprising the unsuspecting shoppers by paying their bills.
Between the four locations, the church said they paid for the grocery trips of nearly 200 people.
Christ Fellowship said they also specifically targeted its outreach to two Publix stores located near medical centers in Boynton Beach and Port St. Lucie.
Scripps Only Content 2020