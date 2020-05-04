City of Fort Pierce to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

The City of Fort Pierce announced Monday that it will be offering free drive-thru testing for 5 days.
The city has created a partnership with with Dynix Diagnostix, Allegany Franciscan Ministries, the Florida Department of Health, Indian River State College and other community partners to identify residents who are currently infected with COVID-19 or those who have been previously infected by the virus.
The free testing will be offered by, appointment only, from May 11 though May 15 at Ilous Ellis Park located at 1211 Avenue M.
The city said that during the 5 days a total of 1,200 individuals will be tested for COVID-19 or the presence of antibodies.
Residents interested in being tested must complete a pre-sceening survey .
Those without internet access can call 888-519-9192 and press 1 for testing. The call center will be open Tuesday, May 5 through Friday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
