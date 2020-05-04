Deals for teachers during teacher appreciation week

Teachers rarely get the praise they deserve, even under normal circumstances. Now in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as they juggle everything from managing classrooms virtually to assisting students with limited internet connection, food, or school supplies, they have earned our praise and then some.
This is teacher appreciation week, and as we’ve all had to adjust to life during the pandemic, teachers across the country have stepped up in a major way. So, in lieu of an apple on the desk, here is a list of deals for educators offered this week in Palm Beach County.
*Dates for promotions vary.
Barnes & Noble : Barnes and Noble is offering discounts of up to 25% off the publisher's list price for educators.
Bruegger's Bagels : The New York Bagel chain is offering 20% off all gift card purchases from May 4-10.
Cicis Pizza : Through May 10, teachers can purchase large specialty pizzas for $5.99 at participating locations. The terms of the deal can be found on www.cicis.com/offers .
Costco : Teachers who become a Costco member will receive a $30 Costco Shop Card. Visit Costco's discount page for details.
D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches : Teachers can receive 20% off an entire order by using the code "7537."
Einstein Bros. Bagels : Einstein's is encouraging people to show their support for teachers by giving the gift of bagels. Selected bagel gifts are available to send to new teachers via Door Dash. Parents homeschooling their children are also eligible!
Michaels : Teachers receive 20% off their purchase through May 9.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes : Get $3 off a purchase of $10 or more using the code "THANKS" for online orders. Lasts until May 8.
Papa Gino's Pizzeria : Educators can save 15% ordering online by using the code "7832."
Pieology Pizzeria : People can send their favorite teacher a 1-2 person Pieology Care Pack that comes with two 3-topping pizzas for only $14.99. To send a Care Pack to a teacher you appreciate, visit pieolo.gy/sendlove .
Pinkberry : Teachers receive 50% off any swirl, one per person, through May 9. Must bring valid ID.
Royal Hawaiian Orchards : Teachers can visit royalhawaiianorchards.com and use the code "HEROES" to receive a discount through May 17. Nurses, teachers and homeschooling parents are all welcome.
SONIC : Enter the promo code "TEACHERS" when ordering through the SONIC app to enjoy a free large drink or Slush with any purchase. Lasts through May 8.
Verizon : Teachers can get a discount on an unlimited plan ranging from $10-$20 a month per account. Apply online through Verizon's discount page .
