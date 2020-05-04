Delray firefighters using new technology to battle blazes

Delray firefighters using new technology to battle blazes
Being a firefighter is one of most dangerous professions, but Delray Beach is using a new technology to train personnel without putting them in harm’s way.
By Scott Sutton | May 4, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 2:05 PM

Being a firefighter is one of most dangerous professions, but Delray Beach is using a new technology to train personnel without putting them in harm’s way.

The program, called the ATTACK Digital Fire Training System, allows for firefighters to train for a variety of fire situations and conditions while staying in a safe environment.

The “virtual fire training” allows crews to change the locations and characteristics of the fire while also simulating other conditions firefighters may encounter while battling a blaze.

Using the system, Delray Beach fire crews are able to train where live fire isn't possible or practical.

Scripps Only Content 2020