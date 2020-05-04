Expert says unemployed workers should reassess careers

It’s a promising start of the week for some businesses on the Treasure Coast.
Many are slowly rebounding as restaurants and stores can start inviting customers back inside in accordance with Florida’s Phase 1 plan. While some workers are getting back on the payroll, others might need to look at other careers to make ends meet.
Rob Magill was one of the first customers at Manatee Island Bar and Grill in Stuart over the weekend.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | Open for Business
“People need to get back to start making money again,” said Magill. “Very excited they’re back open.”
When other restaurants offered takeout and curbside service in mid-March, Manatee Island Bar and Grill completely closed its doors.
“They wanted to make sure that everybody was safe,” said Tammy Hyland, a manager at Manatee Island Bar and Grill. “And that’s why they chose to close instead of staying open for takeout.”
Managers say even now the payroll and safety of their 65 employees is a balancing act.
“We want to stay open and not be the cause to close,” added Michael Politano, another manager at the restaurant.
Tables both inside and outside of the restaurant are set eight to 10 feet apart, more than the state required 6 feet. But you’ll also notice less staff because under Phase 1, dining capacity can only be at 25 percent.
”We will take probably 75 percent of our staff back,” said Politano.
Melanie Tarnoff, lead workforce career coach within CareerSource Research Coast, says dislocated workers should reassess their career options and choices.
“Think of where you would want to go,” said Tarnoff. “A ‘now job’ needs to be what I can get a job in right away while I’m moving forward to get my long-term job.”
Hot jobs are posted on the CareerSource’s website and comprise in demand sectors that statistically thrive regardless of pandemics or natural disasters.
”The manufacturing and skills trades -- construction and health care,” Tarnoff said.
CareerSource Research Coast says there’s another category of positions for job seekers to look into - the "in response to what we’re going through right now" jobs.
CareerSource Research Coast provides daily updates to it's local opportunities and hot jobs list on their website.
Scripps Only Content 2020