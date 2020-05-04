Free antibody testing promotes plasma donations

A Treasure Coast business owner and urgent care have partnered up to give free COVID-19 antibody testing to the public.
HOG Technologies Founder and President James Crocker opened his doors to Treasure Coast Urgent Care, allowing medical professionals to conduct potentially hundreds of COVID-19 antibody tests inside his business.
Robert Gluckman, Esq., CEO of Treasure Coast Urgent Care, says they are giving the tests for free with hopes that if someone tests positive for the antibodies, they will donate plasma to help others battling the virus.
“Out of 400, we’ve had about 13 positives so far,” Gluckman said.
Crocker has become passionate about plasma donations after donating his own plasma not long after battling COVID-19.
“The plasma should be waiting on the patient, not the patient waiting on the plasma,” Crocker said.
Once he recovered, Crocker said his plasma donation helped another man with COVID-19 get on the road to recovery after struggling to survive.
Gluckman says the testing also supports something he is passionate about.
"James is really passionate about the plasma side of it. I’m really passionate about getting businesses back started again. We were struggling with foot traffic. People are scared to come in and be out and not get the necessary medical care they needed because they’re scared to come out,” Gluckman said.
“We believe that the 13 people will donate plasma that may not have otherwise donated,” Crocker said.
Crocker says he is also covering the plasma donation costs for anyone who tests positive at his business.
The testing is open to the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.
HOG Technologies is located at 3920 SE Commerce Ave. Stuart, FL 34997.
Crocker has also created a website that allows families needing a plasma donation to share their stories. It also links potential donors to resources they need to give a donation.
