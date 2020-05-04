Gencor: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $655,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.
The maker of heavy machinery used for highway construction posted revenue of $21.9 million in the period.
Gencor shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 1% in the last 12 months.
