Most Martin County beaches reopen Monday

Martin County public beach access reopens Monday after more than a month of closures.
The county commission decided on Friday to reopen beach access points, without restricting what people can bring to the beach. Social distancing guidelines must still be followed.
In Indian River and St. Lucie Counties to the north, items like beach chairs and umbrellas are not allowed.
Most Martin County public beach access points are open with a few exceptions. Hobe Sound Beach will remain closed because of how close it is to Palm Beach County, where beaches remain closed. County leaders say when Palm Beach County first closed its beaches, but Martin County remained open, the Hobe Sound Beach parking lot was packed with people. Bathtub Beach will also remain closed because of ongoing erosion issues.
Martin County leaders will reevaluate how things are going at their next meeting on Friday.
The county also lifted restrictions at public parks, golf courses and boat ramps. Playgrounds remain closed. As part of the governor’s reopening plan, Martin County restaurants and stores can also open at 25 percent capacity.
Scripps Only Content 2020