Mosaic: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $203 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.
The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period.
Mosaic shares have declined 49% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.98, a fall of 57% in the last 12 months.
