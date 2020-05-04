National Nurses Week: Deals, freebies for healthcare workers

It’s National Nurses Week in the United States and the annual celebration of the front-line workers is more important than ever as they battle to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some companies are stepping up their efforts to honor our nurses by offering special deals and freebies to them from May 6 to May 12.
Many of the following offers were already in place for front-line workers prior to National Nurses Week and require a valid form of identification.
Circle K: The convenience store chain is offering free coffee, Polar Pop fountain drinks and teas for first responders and health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. To get a free drink, you must show a valid ID.
Dunkin': On May 6, Nurses Day, the coffee chain says it will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to all healthcare workers who visit participating locations, while supplies last.
Hooters: The restaurant is offering a 20% discount on all food takeout orders to all healthcare workers, first responders and military personnel until further notice. You must have a valid ID.
Krispy Kreme: Every Monday through May 11, Krispy Kreme says it will provide all healthcare workers free dozens of its glazed donuts. To get them, the chain says to go to a drive-thru and show your employee badge. There’s a limit of five dozen per healthcare worker.
McDonald’s: The fast-food giant is offering free “Thank You” meals to front-line workers through May 5. A breakfast meal includes an egg McMuffin, chicken McGriddle or bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, plus hash browns and any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee. The lunch/dinner meal includes a double cheeseburger, six-piece McNuggets or filet-o-fish, plus small fries and any size drink.
Mrs. Fields: The cookie company is offering a 25% discount on its “medical heroes” collection. They encourage customers to send the treats to your local hospital, doctor’s office or other medical location.
O’Charley’s: The restaurant chain is offering healthcare workers and first responders a 25% discount at all of its restaurants. It’s available for call-in or carry-out only and valid only with a valid badge or credentials.
Outback: The restaurant says all nurses, doctors, medical staff, veterans, military members and first responders can get 10% off their entire check with a valid ID.
Snickers: You can sign essential workers up to receive a free Snickers bar. They’ll receive an e-gift card redeemable at Walmart. And, for every bar sent, Snickers will make a donation to support first responders.
Starbucks: Since March 25, Starbucks has been giving out free tall coffees, hot and iced, to first responders and front-line healthcare workers. The company says it will continue to do so through May.
Adidas: The clothing brand says it’s offering a 40% discount to verified medical professionals, first responders, nurses and military members on its website.
Crocs: The company is donating free pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. Due to high demand, eligible workers can “get in line” for a free pair every day on the Crocs website starting at 12 p.m. ET.
Nike: The sports brand is offering first responders and medical professionals in the U.S. a 20% discount on most items on Nike.com. You must verify you’re a front-line worker before receiving a promo code.
The North Face: Through the end of 2020, The North Face is offering healthcare workers and first responders a 50% discount on non-sale items on its website and company-owned stores in the U.S. A 10% discount is being offered on non-clearance items at the company’s outlet stores.
BP: The gas company is offering first responders and healthcare workers a 50 cent discount on each gallon of gas at participating BP and Amoco stations. You must verify your ID to receive your discount code.
Talkspace: Healthcare workers and first responders can receive free therapy through Talkspace. The company and its partners are providing 2,100 free months to doctors, nurses, social workers and front-line workers. To access the benefit, register with your NPI or work badge after downloading the Talkspace app.
This list will be updated as more deals are announced.
Scripps Only Content 2020