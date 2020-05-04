Nicolas Cage to play ‘Tiger King’ in new TV series

Nicolas Cage is the new Tiger King.
According to Variety, the actor will star in a scripted television series as Joe Exotic, the focus of the wildly popular Netflix documentary series, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."
CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television Studios are producing the eight episode show.
Variety reports "the story centers around Joe Schreibvogel, a.k.a Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation."
The "Tiger King" docuseries premiered on Netflix on March 20 and quickly became an international sensation, getting more than 34 million views in its first 10 days.
Scripps Only Content 2020