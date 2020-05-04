Palm Beach County kindergarten pre-enrollment available

Palm Beach County parents can now pre-enroll your children in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.
If your child will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020 and has never been enrolled in a Palm Beach County public school, you are encouraged to pre-enroll your child in his or her school.
To locate your child's school, click here.
To pre-enroll, click here.
Once the pre-enrollment is completed, parents and/or guardians will receive a confirmation of pre-enrollment and will later receive more information on completing registration, including submitting immunization records, proof of a physical, and signing the official registration form prior to the start of the school year.
Pre-enrollment is not required to reserve a place at your child's school. However, your child will not be enrolled until the full registration is complete.
If you have already enrolled your child in kindergarten or followed the Kindergarten Round-up process provided by your school, no further action is required.
