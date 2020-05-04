PetMed: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 35 cents.
The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $74.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $25.9 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $284.1 million.
PetMed shares have increased 64% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 78% in the last 12 months.
