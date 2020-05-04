Port St. Lucie World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

A milestone moment on the Treasure Coast.
Dozens of friends, family and fellow veterans celebrated a century of life.
World War II and Korean war veteran Ralph Laffler turned 100-years-old.
Ralph's grandson, with the help of the American Legion, made sure it's a moment to remember.
Ralph's wife is even planning for his 101st birthday.
"He made it, I hope next year we have a big party because he will be 101, because he is very healthy," said Ralph's wife.
The retired Lieutenant colonel and his wife are also enjoying their 24th anniversary.
