Remembering Don Shula: What others are saying about him

Don Shula, the longtime Miami Dolphins head coach who led the team to back-to-back Super Bowl victories in the 1970s and finished his career as the NFL's all-time wins leader, died Monday at the age of 90.
Here's what others are saying about Shula's lasting legacy.
Miami Dolphins
AFC East rivals
NFL
NBC Sports
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Jimmy Johnson, former Dolphins head coach (1996-99)
Kenyan Drake, former Dolphins running back (2016-19)
DeVante Parker, Dolphins wide receiver (2015-present)
Bill Cowher, former Steelers head coach (1992-2006)
Bruce Arians, Buccaneers head coach (2019-present)
Scripps Only Content 2020