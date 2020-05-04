St. Lucie County teen awaits life-changing surgery

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FLA. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing hospitals and surgical centers statewide to restart nonessential, elective procedures.
This is part of the initial phase of Florida’s Reopening Plan that went into effect Monday.
In an Executive Order signed on March 20, DeSantis put a stop to all “non-essential elective medical procedures” in the interest of preserving medical supplies and hospital beds.
Medical professionals around the state have been eager to get patients back to the office for non-urgent procedures.
The decision is also bringing relief to the family of a 15-year-old St. Lucie County boy.
Demetrius Gollett continues to recover from a deadly fire in 2013.
The then-8-year-old Gollett suffered burns to 50 percent of his body, with the worst on his head, face, and arms.
Over the last seven years, Gollett has had 33 surgeries and has had to wear a facial mask to help his skin and tissue heal.
In addition, he travels to Miami and Cincinnati, Ohio regularly for doctor appointments and treatments.
Gollett’s latest procedure was put on hold since the state mandate went into effect.
The surgery date is now scheduled for June, almost two months after the procedure was initially planned.
However, Gollett continues to remain optimistic and is grateful for the community support his family has received during his recovery.
An upcoming fundraiser to support Gollett had to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
For more information about assisting the family with medical expenses, call Deloris Andrews Scott at 772-359-0224 or email.
A donation account for Demetrius Gollett has also been set up at Wells Fargo.
