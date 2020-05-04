VIDEO: Massive gator lunges at PBSO deputies

If there's one thing that can strike fear in the hearts of even the bravest law enforcement officers, it's massive gators.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tweeted outrageous video on Monday of deputies responding to a call of a mammoth alligator on the side of a road.
In the video, the gator suddenly turns and lunges at three deputies, forcing one of them to stumble backward.
That was enough for her!
The deputy quickly walked away from the scene, waving her arms and shaking her head. And can you blame her?
"HQ we’re going to need back up... There’s a big boy on the lose and we’re minus one," the sheriff's office jokingly tweeted.
Remember, if you encounter a nuisance gator, you're asked to contact Florida's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR or 866-392-4286.
