Virgin announces lane closures as rail project continues

Virgin Trains' plan to connect South Florida to Orlando continues to take shape.
The company, formerly known as Brightline, said it's making progress on 170 miles of track from West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport.
While work on Phase 2 of the project is underway, drivers can expect to see lane closures and crossing work in certain areas, including parts of Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.
Click here to see all the latest lane closures/crossing work from Orange County to Palm Beach County.
