Wellington photographer offers portraits to Class of 2020

A photography studio in Wellington is opening his business to the Class of 2020 to help them celebrate their final year in high school after it was cut short by the coronavirus.
Studio One to One Photography has been known for its portrait studios for more than 15 years.
During the coronavirus pandemic, they have offered cap and gown portraits to seniors in high schools.
Now, each senior has the opportunity for a full, 30-minute studio session that comes with a complimentary portrait.
Owner James Luke said even though his business has been closed for two months, this is the least they can do to help the Class of 2020 through this tough time.
“Just come in, take the photos. We are booking everything from now until the end of August. So, that way we can get plenty of time in, because we know that there a lot of seniors out there. We want to get everybody that we can,” said Luke.
Visit the Studio One to One Photography website to learn more or call 561-795-6600.
