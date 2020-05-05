Denied unemployment benefits? Here’s what you should do

As some businesses in Florida look to reopen, many unemployed South Florida workers are still on the sidelines.
So, what's next, and what can they do, especially if they have been rejected for benefits?
Robert Ferrarie, a laid off hotel worker in Boca Raton, is losing faith in Florida’s unemployment system.
“I just don’t know if they’ll ever pay anybody,” said Ferrarie.
He said he was rejected by the state’s online system then resorted to filing an appeal and reapplying.
“I went back to the CONNECT site, and it said I did not work for my employer," said Ferrarie.
West Palm Beach labor attorney Arthur Schofield said the best advice is patience, and if you are are denied, file an appeal.
“When you get the notification of denial, it’s very important to read through the denial. It’s going to give you a certain time frame -- 20 days from that decision which to file an appeal,” said Schofield.
However, he admits the appeal system may be just as frustrating as the application process. He says rejected gig and self-employed workers need to start over.
“The door has opened up for them when this initially occurred, and the filings were taking place. Those folks weren’t eligible but now they are deemed eligible, so they do need to reapply,” said Schofield.
Finally, Schofield said laid off workers, who’s employers are now opening up, will risk losing unemployment benefits if they refuse to go back to work. But they are still entitled to be paid for those weeks they couldn’t work.
