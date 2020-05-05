DeSantis: Record low percentage of positive coronavirus cases in Florida

In what Gov. Ron DeSantis described as a "good trend," Florida is currently seeing some of its lowest percentage of positive coronavirus test results since the deadly pandemic began months ago.
"I wonder whether people will say, as Florida launches into Phase One, percentage positive tests plunge to record low?" DeSantis said. "The fact of the matter is, Florida has met all the gating criteria to be into Phase One."
WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:
Speaking at a new COVID-19 testing site in Sarasota County on Tuesday, the governor said the state received its highest number of coronavirus test results on Monday with 23,884.
Of them, only 589 patients were positive for COVID-19, which is less than three percent.
"If you look at the percent positive, which is something we track very closely, yesterday's test results have got to be the lowest percent positive since we've been doing any type of major testing," DeSantis said.
The governor added that Florida hasn't seen the number of single-day positive test results above six percent in roughly two weeks.
"I think that's a good trend, but part of that is because we have worked so hard to expand testing," DeSantis said.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida | We're Open South Florida
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 37,439 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 1,471 deaths.
Scripps Only Content 2020