Expert: 50-75% of workers should prepare for new careers

If you're out of work right now, you're not alone. CareerSource Research Coast estimates 50 to 75% of workers should be preparing to re-enter a new career, depending on the industry. But the workforce development agency is available to help dislocated workers transition.
"We are all about guiding career solutions," said Tracey McMorris, CareerSource Research Coast vice president of operations and COO. "We offer virtual workshops in the areas right now of interviewing skills, applications, resume creation and success. Also, job search strategies, which is huge. People really have to understand the appropriate way to go about job searching."
There's also short-term and long-term apprenticeship programs and paid internships for eligible 16-to-24-year-olds through the Youth Services Program.
"What are they bringing to the table? What are they missing? And let's address that," said McMorris.
There's a lot of emphasis on resumes, regardless of what service or program you choose. McMorris said your resume has 15 to 25 seconds to capture a hiring managers attention. It should be tailored to each job for which you apply, and no more than two pages. It should also include a summary that highlights your background and skills.
"When you submit your resume to a hiring manager, you have a very short window," she said. "You have to stand out. So you only want to put on the resume what relates to the job you’re applying for."
CareerSource Research Coast offers daily virtual workshops that address resume building. If you'd like to register, click here .
If you are looking for your next career or a new adventure in another industry, CareerSource Research Coast's hot jobs can be found here .
