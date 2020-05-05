Free coronavirus testing in Port St. Lucie ends early following dispute

I am a 30-year board-certified emergency physician who works at a level 2 trauma center who deals on a regular basis with critically ill patients with this particular disease. Recently I was approached to donate time and material to provide approximately 1400-2000 COVID-19 tests to the citizens of St. Lucie County. In the middle of our testing… we were told by Ron Parrish to shut our procedure and operation down in all respects. His argument was, and incorrectly, that we were to change gloves for every patient. The FDA has an article and an opinion that this is not necessarily correct in patients who are not symptomatic. Furthermore, changing gloves for every patient would quadruple the amount of time required to screen the approximately 2000 patients we had the ability to screen for. The wait time for patients in their cars has been 2 to 3 hours at present.

Obviously, I am very upset that my donated time and money have been curtailed here for St. Lucie County but he was quite adamant that we cease and desist the mass screening process. Very disappointing trying to help the county and the citizens. There are 100s of people who are lined up to get this test who are beyond angry that they are being turned away in spite of the fact we are perfectly able to test these citizens of this county.

I thought you might like to know about this atrocity and incredible lack of concern for your citizens by your staff…

I am completely disgusted with the situation. You should be embarrassed.