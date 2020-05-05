Kids with cancer in the hospital receive food deliveries

Children battling cancer hospitalized at Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's are getting food deliveries to help brighten up their day.
The organization Pediatric Oncology Support Team, known as POST , provides financial, emotional and physical support for kids battling cancer.
They also help parents cope as their kids battle a disease.
Because of COVID-19, POST cannot visit the kids in the hospital and greet them with hugs or play with them.
Since the pandemic, POST has reached out to various restaurants to deliver food for these 20 kids and their parents.
POST's Dr. Barbara Abernathy says it's the least they can do during this crisis.
"Food is love, food is connection. We reached out to local restaurants and the response has been overwhelming. It puts smiles on the kids' faces and they are looking forward to the meal time now," she says.
POST is delivering meals to the kids every day.
