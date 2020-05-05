Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida sheriff appointed by the governor after the 2018 Parkland high school massacre is defending himself over allegations that he should have disclosed that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 in Philadelphia. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony told reporters over the weekend that he didn’t see the need to disclose the 1993 killing to Gov. Ron DeSantis or on other applications during his law enforcement career because he was a juvenile and he was cleared because the shooting was in self-defense. The shooting came to light Saturday in an article published by the Florida Bulldog website.