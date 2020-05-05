Man struck, killed by Amtrak train in Lake Worth Beach

A man, who was found lying on the tracks, was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Tuesday morning in Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the 1900 block of 12th Avenue South near Lake Osborne Drive around 9:47 a.m.
Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.
At 10:45 a.m., detectives were en route to document the scene.
PBSO said 12th Avenue South from Ridge Road to Lake Osborne Drive will be shut down until the scene is documented and cleared.
