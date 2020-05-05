Palm Beach Co. wants voters to consider voting by mail

Are you signed up to vote-by-mail?
With the Florida primary in August and the uncertainty of the coronavirus, the Palm Beach County Elections Office is pushing for voters to sign up now.
"Voting by mail is the safest and most convenient way that a voter can cast their vote. In Palm Beach County, 41% of the votes cast in March were by Vote-by-Mail ballots, and I anticipate that number will increase for the August and November elections,” said Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link.
RELATED: Voting by mail spurs partisan debate
With the coronavirus being a problem we will all have to contend with until the foreseeable future, Link wants voters to know the advantage of voting by mail.
- You have the option to vote from home
- You can take time making your decisions
- Mail your ballot back in its pre-paid return envelope or drop it off in a secure drop box
Residents can register to vote, download and print a registration form to update their signature, request a vote-by-mail ballot, update their address or change their party affiliation, by visiting pbcelections.org .
Below are some key election dates and deadlines in 2020:
Primary Election - August 18, 2020
Voter Registration/Party Change Deadline - July 20, 2020
DEADLINE to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot – 5 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2020
General Election - Nov. 3, 2020
Voter Registration Deadline- Oct. 5, 2020
DEADLINE to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot – 5 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2020
Scripps Only Content 2020