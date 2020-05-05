Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Boca Raton

A pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in West Boca Raton Tuesday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Beracasa Way and Palmetto Park Rd.
Firefighters said the pedestrian, an adult male, was on the ground when crews arrived at the scene.
The patient was transported to a local area trauma hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
The incident happened just a few blocks away from where a 75-year-old woman was struck by two different vehicles in August of last year.
